Genesee Co. Democratic Party chair: Women will die if Roe v. Wade is overturned

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Protests took place at the nation’s capital, the state’s capitol, and in downtown Flint after the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion showing they will potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is not OK. The women that will be impacted by this...Women will die,” said Ashley Prew, chair of the Genesee County Democratic Party.

The leak included a draft opinion, which means it could still change before it’s finalized. That is why demonstrators are making their voices heard.

“But honestly, my faith in our legal system is waning at best. Fingers crossed, I guess. I hope we can do enough to make a statement,” said Cody Green, Grand Blanc resident.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland said if the ruling confirms what is in the draft opinion, it would be incredible.

“An incredible victory for everyone who has worked hard to protect the unborn,” Moolenaar said.

If the 1973 decision is overturned, Michigan would join several other states that would, for all intents and purposes, outlaw abortion because of a 1931 law still on the books.

“I know many people who, without an abortion, they wouldn’t be alive right now. There’s a lot of people who depend on this medical care,” Green said.

Prew said she falls into that category.

“I had an ectopic pregnancy in 2015. It was my first pregnancy. It was a planned pregnancy. I wanted the baby. It was very traumatic. Without a lifesaving abortion, I would have died and my two now children that I have would not be here,” Prew said.

The 1931 state law allows the procedure only if it’s necessary to save a life. It has no exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

“It’s so important that we protect this right, and a woman’s right to privacy when she has to go through something like that. I shouldn’t have to share this. I’m choosing to share this, but I shouldn’t have to,” Prew said.

