Health department warns about phone scam going around

GENESEE COUNTY, MICH. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is warning residents that scammers are trying to impersonate their employees.

A Genesee County resident received a call from someone saying they worked at the GCHD.

The call was about a health department grant the resident was qualified for and the scammer asked the resident for their banking information to apply for the grant, the health department said.

The resident then asked the scammer for their name and badge number, hung up and called the GCHD to report the call.

GCHD confirmed to the resident it was a scam.

GCHD said they will never call residents and ask for any banking information.

“If you receive a call and are unsure if it is a scam, ask the caller for their name, a return phone number and avoid sharing any personal information over the phone,” said Dr. Hackert, medical health officer for Genesee County. “Report suspicious behavior to the authorities.”

Concerned residents can report scam calls by calling the non-emergency phone number at the local police department or to their county sheriff’s office.

