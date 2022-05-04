Lee Twp. votes in new supervisor, trustee in recall election

LEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Midland County’s Lee Township elected a new supervisor and trustee Tuesday after more than a year of disagreements about the local transfer station.

“This was our opportunity to make a change within the township,” said Doug Kruger, Lee Township’s new supervisor.

The other new face is Trustee Mark List.

“It just goes to show that there were issues in the township that people are very passionate about,” List said.

The two were voted in during Tuesday’s recall election and will be sworn into office soon.

“I feel excited about the opportunity to be able to serve the community and our residents because the margin of victory in the voting to me is a clear referendum in what has been going on in our township,” List said.

The biggest reason for the recall was last year’s closure of the township dump and the switch to curb side pickup.

“I want to put a team in place of residents with board review to do a cost assessment of our, our dump, which should have been done from the beginning, right? Should have been done prior to, to any closure notification or any vote,” Kruger said.

Neither Kruger nor List guarantees the dump will re-open. They just want to find out how much keeping the dump open would cost, compared to curb side pickup.

“I want to be as transparent as possible to the residents and show them, regardless of what that number is - it may in fact be higher. But we don’t have that information. We’ve never been able to obtain that,” Kruger said.

Heidi Pitt was part of the recall effort team.

“I just felt like the residents were not being heard. We could not ask questions. We were not getting answers. Things were happening in five hour meetings that just seemed crazy,” Pitt said.

TV5 has reached out to both the recalled supervisor and trustee. Neither were available to comment.

According to the two new board members, this was not the first recall attempt in Lee Township, but it was the first successful effort.

The township is in the second year of a five-year contract with Republic Services for curb side trash pick-up.

