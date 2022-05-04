Saginaw Hill Vs. Arthur High rivalry documentary produced by mid-Michigan native

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Arthur Hill and Saginaw High are scheduled to merge at the end of the next school year.

That means only one more year to enjoy the greatest and oldest rivalry the state has ever seen.

This rivalry is also the subject of a recent documentary at the State Champs Network.

It was produced, written, and edited by Flushing native and area sportscaster Ryan Slocum.

Slocum said this is 20 minutes of pure Saginaw history.

“If you love Saginaw basketball and you love the city of Saginaw, I think we encapsulate everything here. I really do. Just incredible highlights that you don’t see every day. We come full circle with it we run through all the championships we run through them all we take you through them how they happened who was on the team and what not and of course we finish it off with what is going to be the finish of the rivalry and we get their thoughts on that so it’s a wild ride,” Slocum said.

Residents can find the Hill vs. High documentary on the State Champs Network website.

