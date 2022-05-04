UIA waives $431M in federal pandemic overpayments

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A total of $431 million in overpayments of federal pandemic unemployment benefits will be waived for more than 55,000 claimants, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

To date, the UIA has waived more than $4.3 billion in overpayment debt for more than 400,000 claimants with more to come.

“This is a huge weight lifted off so many Michiganders’ shoulders,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “No Michigander who did the right thing when applying for benefits should be required to pay anything back resulting from errors at the federal level. At every turn, I will stand up and fight on behalf of Michiganders to make sure they get what they were promised. Thanks to these waivers that we fought for and secured Michiganders will get to keep their hard-earned money.”

The UIA estimates about $11 million will be refunded to claimants who were paying back their federal benefits overpayment, or it will be applied to any outstanding debt a claimant may have.

“This is wonderful news for those who lost their job through no fault of their own,” UIA Director Julia Dale said. “The federal jobless assistance programs were a critical lifeline for many Michiganders affected by the global pandemic and our action today means they will be able to continue to provide for their families without the fear of having to pay back benefits awarded through agency error.”

