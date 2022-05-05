AG’s office reviewing alleged excessive use of force in Saginaw traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The investigation of alleged excessive use of force by a Michigan State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Saginaw has been sent to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

The incident happened on March 28. In a video of the alleged incident that TV5 obtained, it appears a trooper struck a handcuffed suspect. MSP was made aware of the video, and announced on March 29 the trooper involved was suspended for his actions related to the incident.

MSP said the department policy strictly outlines use of force and prohibits any that is objectively unreasonable or excessive.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office stated it has referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review of possible charges. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office stated it referred the case to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

