Advertisement

AG’s office reviewing alleged excessive use of force in Saginaw traffic stop

MSP announced Tuesday, the trooper has been suspended for his actions related to a Saginaw traffic stop Monday night.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The investigation of alleged excessive use of force by a Michigan State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Saginaw has been sent to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

The incident happened on March 28. In a video of the alleged incident that TV5 obtained, it appears a trooper struck a handcuffed suspect. MSP was made aware of the video, and announced on March 29 the trooper involved was suspended for his actions related to the incident.

MSP said the department policy strictly outlines use of force and prohibits any that is objectively unreasonable or excessive.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office stated it has referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review of possible charges. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office stated it referred the case to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Federal interest rates are set to increase in hopes of combatting inflation.
What increased interest rates means for consumers
Investigation
Man charged for exposing himself at Bay Co. park
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Independent forensic team releases report on dam failures
Stock photo.
DNR handling prescribed burn in northern Oscoda Co.