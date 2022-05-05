DNR handling prescribed burn in northern Oscoda Co.

OSCODA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents of a large-prescribed burn in the northern region of the county.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is handling the burn west of Comins and north of Mio, the sheriff’s office said.

Oscoda County Central Dispatch has received a number of calls from residents about visible smoke in the area. The sheriff’s office said the event is being watched closely, and the DNR has the necessary resources to work on the prescribed burn.

