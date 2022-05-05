Advertisement

DNR handling prescribed burn in northern Oscoda Co.

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents of a large-prescribed burn in the northern region of the county.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is handling the burn west of Comins and north of Mio, the sheriff’s office said.

Oscoda County Central Dispatch has received a number of calls from residents about visible smoke in the area. The sheriff’s office said the event is being watched closely, and the DNR has the necessary resources to work on the prescribed burn.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: East Lansing Police release video of officer-involved shooting
Top stories
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, May 5
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Flint
Sensitive content: City of East Lansing releases footage of police shooting at Meijer