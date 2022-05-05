Dry Thursday, low end rain chance Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another dry day for Thursday with small rain chances returning for Friday.

Another warming trend is looking more likely going into the weekend and especially next week.

Your Mother’s Day forecast is also shaping up to be a winner.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

A dry but chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be on the table. Other than that, we’re smooth sailing weather wise for your morning commute.

Partly cloudy skies with a few rays of sun in the mix will be most likely for your Thursday. We should manage to stay dry today.

Highs later this afternoon reaching back into the 60s farther inland. East winds around 5-10 mph will keep lakeshore communities cooler in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over by the evening into the overnight hours. There could be a few showers trying to sneak into areas just south of our viewing area near Flint. Most should stay dry overnight.

Lows tonight drop back only into the 40s, so chances for frost will not be likely.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be our only chance for rain for several days to come, and even this chance isn’t looking too great. Our southern communities near Flint throughout Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties will stand this best chance around 20%. Areas north of the Tri-Cities should manage some dry time and may even see a few rays of sun.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking pleasant. At worst, we have a lingering early AM shower Saturday within our southern communities near Flint throughout Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. Despite this low chance, the weekend is trending dry overall.

Decreasing clouds Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures for the weekend back in the 60s.

Into next week is still looking brighter, dry, and especially warmer. We expecting temperatures to peak into the 70s and even 80s!

