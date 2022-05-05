FBI conduct multiple searches in Saginaw Co., 1 arrested

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person has been taken into custody while the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching multiple locations in Saginaw County.

Authorities were sent to the 1600 block of Iowa Avenue in Bridgeport Township at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. FBI officials were also in the 1600 block of Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township where one person was taken into custody.

An FBI spokesperson stated officers are at a number of other locations Thursday morning in connection to the two searches.

No word yet on if any items have been seized.

