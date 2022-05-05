Advertisement

FBI conduct multiple searches in Saginaw Co., 1 arrested

FBI search on Iowa Avenue in Bridgeport Township on Thursday, May 5.
FBI search on Iowa Avenue in Bridgeport Township on Thursday, May 5.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person has been taken into custody while the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching multiple locations in Saginaw County.

Authorities were sent to the 1600 block of Iowa Avenue in Bridgeport Township at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. FBI officials were also in the 1600 block of Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township where one person was taken into custody.

An FBI spokesperson stated officers are at a number of other locations Thursday morning in connection to the two searches.

No word yet on if any items have been seized.

Stay with TV5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suicide prevention is in the spotlight as country music fans mourn the death of Naomi Judd.
Mid-Michigan doctor shares signs of mental illness
Class was back in session for a Genesee County elementary school after more over than a dozen...
Parent remembers ‘scariest day of her life’ when child was hospitalized after ingesting THC gummy
A new program is aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who've experienced a...
Whitmer announces 1st ever Statewide Housing Plan
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
AG Nessel secures $3.5M for residents deceived by TurboTax