Firebirds head to 2nd round after beating Owen Sound

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Firebirds are moving on to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs after beating Owen Sound in game seven of the first round.

The Firebirds beat the Attack in game seven four to two.

Flint goals were scored by Sahil Panwar, Ethan Keppen, Brennan Othman, and Braeden Kressler.

This is the first time in franchise history Flint has won a playoff series.

Flint will face the Soo Greyhounds in the second round. Game one is Friday in Flint at 7:05 p.m.

