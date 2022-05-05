Man charged for exposing himself at Bay Co. park

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is awaiting to be arraigned after police say he was seen touching himself in the view of children at a park in Bay County.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Monitor Township Park at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, April 29 for a man who was masturbating. About four to five children were at the park at the time, according to Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

The suspect, a man in his late 20s, was inside a white minivan with its sliding door open when the incident happened, the sheriff’s office said. A citizen reported the minivan’s license plate number to authorities, which Cunningham noted greatly helped deputies find the suspect.

The suspect was later arrested during a traffic stop in Kawkawlin Township, Cunningham said.

The suspect has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure, and has not been arraigned yet.

