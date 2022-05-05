Mostly dry heading into Mother’s Day Weekend, hazardous burning conditions expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds have moved in at times today, we’ve had a pretty pleasant day overall with comfortable temperatures and another chance to get things done outdoors.

Although rain to our southwest has gotten closer to the state, we’re still in the clear for any evening plans you have and even tomorrow looks good for most of the area. Mother’s Day Weekend is also looking wonderful!

Dry conditions will lead to hazardous burning conditions through the weekend and perhaps into next week. (WNEM)

Despite the nice weather, we do have high fire weather concerns, and a few Fire Weather Watches have been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area. Residents are encouraged to avoid burning and consult local officials for any burn bans or restrictions. More info can be found on our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, despite any clouds, you can expect any evening plans tonight to remain on the dry side. Temperatures are a mix of 50s and 60s, although a few 40s are still popping up along the lakeshore thanks to an onshore breeze off of a chilly Lake Huron.

These temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the east northeast.

A system will pass by to our south, but just close enough to bring a slight chance of showers into the area. (WNEM)

A system passing by to our south will do it’s best to send showers into our southern row of counties (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee) but dry air to the north filtering into the region from high pressure in Canada will do its best to fight back against those showers reaching this far north. Therefore, this is a very low chance, and even if they do move in, they should be very light.

Friday (Fire Weather Watch)

If any showers do develop late Thursday night and Friday morning, they should move out by lunchtime. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the morning, but may have a chance to break up a bit and allow a few peeks of sun through during the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 50s and 60s for most. (WNEM)

With a continued easterly flow on Friday, and a rather breezy day expected, highs will likely be a mix of 50s and 60s once again, with a few 40s possible near the water. Winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the east northeast, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Fire Weather Watches are in place for Friday with the dry conditions, combined with the breezy conditions. As mentioned in the top of the article, be very careful with burning or avoid it all together.

Dry weather is expected Friday evening and overnight, with lows falling to the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Dry weather is expected right through Mother’s Day Weekend, with plenty of sun expected both Saturday and Sunday. With a continued east northeasterly flow on Saturday, expect highs to remain just a bit cooler than average, with highs in the 50s and 60s (cooler near the lakeshore). Winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

A preview of Mother's Day weekend! (WNEM)

Winds will flip around to the east southeast on Sunday, which should bring temperatures up a bit into the lower to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a touch lighter around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Although nothing official has been released, expect hazardous fire conditions to continue through this weekend and perhaps into next week.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.