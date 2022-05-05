Nessel calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student debt owed by every federal student loan borrower in the country.

Nessel joined a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general to send a letter to Biden. They stress immediate relief is necessary for borrowers struggling with student loan debt.

The coalition is urging Biden to immediately use his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel all federal student loan debt for every borrower, Nessel stated.

“Hardships created by the pandemic – and the subsequent hold on loan payments – prove we are equipped to cancel student debt once and for all,” Nessel said. “I stand with my colleagues in asking President Biden to bring this much-needed relief to millions of borrowers across the country.”

Student borrowers currently owe more than $1.7 trillion to the federal government. The coalition added a full cancelation is needed due to the flawed repayment and forgiveness systems, and the disproportionate impact of the debt on millions of borrowers.

The coalition also argued a cancelation would reduce stress and mental fatigue as well as provide opportunities for borrowers, such as saving for retirement and purchase new homes.

The attorneys general of New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Washington joined Nessel in sending the letter to Biden.

