Police investigating deadly shooting in Flint

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Pierson Road at 2:30 p.m. on May 4 for the shooting. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

