Police: Suspect shot, killed during home invasion in Clare

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a home invasion in the city of Clare.

Officers from the Clare Police Department were sent to a home invasion in progress on McEwan Street at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.

Police heard gunshots from the residence when they arrived at the scene. According to the initial investigation, the homeowner fired a weapon at the intruder, causing fatal injuries.

Neither the homeowner nor the officers were injured in this incident.

The Clare Police Department believes this is an isolated incident, and police said there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time. The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Clare Police Department and Michigan State Police.

