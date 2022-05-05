What increased interest rates means for consumers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the second time in two months, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates.

This time it was by half of a percentage point – the largest increase in more than 20 years. It’s all in an effort to fight against the worst inflation seen in 40 years.

“We knew this was coming, but it’s still very disconcerting because we know it’s going to hit consumers’ wallets,” said Jill Garvey, senior vice president and senior wealth strategist for Huntington Bank.

Garvey said the rate hike will have an impact on consumers looking to buy a home or car. She said over the past year, 30-year mortgage rates have gone from around 3 percent up to about 5 percent.

“It will slow capital growth and it will slow spending. And it’s basically supply and demand. The supply and demand principle. So it will bring the demand down so that supply can catch up,” Garvey said.

The rate increase will also have an effect on credit card rates. So Garvey said consumers should consider paying them down.

While there are some drawbacks to the higher rate, there are some advantages. Especially for people with investments in the stock market, money market accounts, and other diversified portfolios.

“Need to pay attention to them because there are other alternatives for you to earn more on your money,” Garvey said. “Very important to pay attention to what the fed is doing because it affects all sides of consumers’ balance sheets.”

The Federal Reserve is expected to increase the interest rate several more times this year. But Garvey said there is hope for the economy on the horizon.

“We expect inflation will start to taper off at the end of this year and settle down into hopefully the 3 percent range sometime next year. So we see the outlook at positive,” Garvey said.

The Federal Reserve is expected to meet again in June and July to discuss additional increases.

