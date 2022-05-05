Whitmer announces 1st ever Statewide Housing Plan

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan announced on Wednesday the first Statewide Housing Plan was launched at the Building Michigan Communities Conference.

This plan includes a five-year blueprint charting goals, priorities, and strategies to help fix problems impacting the housing equity.

“Every family deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, so they have a strong foundation to pursue their potential, but too many Michiganders don’t have access to that in their communities right now,” Whitmer said. “This comprehensive statewide plan tackles persistent past and present housing challenges head-on. If we get it done, we can help those in need of homes get the dignity they deserve and ensure Michigan maintains a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent as we grow our economy.”

Here is a list of some goals in the Statewide Housing Plan:

• The stabilization of housing for 100,000+ households

• Significantly reduce equity gaps in homelessness and homeownership

• Strive to make homelessness rare, brief and one time

• Increase home energy efficiency and make weatherization improvements in 15,000+ household

The plan also focuses on eight priority areas across the state.

“Creating more affordable housing is a top priority of the SHP, but we also need to understand and untangle long-standing patterns of racial discrimination and segregation that has impacted housing accessibility by emphasizing equity and racial justice in this plan,” said Tiffany King, MSHDA Equity and Inclusion Officer. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to affordable housing, and we’ll need the insights, input, and efforts of people from all walks of life if we are to break down these historical barriers and craft real solutions that enable greater access to affordable housing.”

Residents can find more information at the Statewide Housing Plan website at Michigan.gov.

