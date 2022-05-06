Amazon Fresh store coming to Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Grand Blanc announced Friday the former Kmart and Farmer Jack property will soon be home to an Amazon Fresh store.

Grand Blanc announced the news in a post of Facebook saying they have confirmed the news with the property owner.

“We are very happy and thankful to see this new development continue to progress!” the city said in their announcement.

Early plans show the marketplace will also have a Jersey Mike’s, Starbucks, and Athletico Physical Therapy. A Panda Express has been proposed for one of the available spaces as well.

The Markus Development Group purchased the property in 2019. The property can host up to 11 tenants.

The area has been sitting vacant since Kmart closed in 2014, and Farmer Jack’s in 2007.

