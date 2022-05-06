Advertisement

Amazon Fresh store coming to Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc Marketplace reveals first tenants of old Kmart plaza
Grand Blanc Marketplace reveals first tenants of old Kmart plaza
By James Paxson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Grand Blanc announced Friday the former Kmart and Farmer Jack property will soon be home to an Amazon Fresh store.

Grand Blanc announced the news in a post of Facebook saying they have confirmed the news with the property owner.

“We are very happy and thankful to see this new development continue to progress!” the city said in their announcement.

Early plans show the marketplace will also have a Jersey Mike’s, Starbucks, and Athletico Physical Therapy. A Panda Express has been proposed for one of the available spaces as well.

The Markus Development Group purchased the property in 2019. The property can host up to 11 tenants.

The area has been sitting vacant since Kmart closed in 2014, and Farmer Jack’s in 2007.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Deadly crash in Vassar Twp. under investigation
Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.
Saginaw launches interactive map to track road projects
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday afternoon, May 6.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, May 6
*Note: This is a stock photo. (Source: pexels.com)
Michigan grant connects 225 veterans with construction apprenticeships