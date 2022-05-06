Beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been cloudy for much of the day, but as we get into the evening hours on our Friday, some of our clouds are starting to thin out, giving us a preview of what’s to come this weekend.

While some areas may not clear substantially until later tonight, you’ll more than make up for it this weekend and for much of next week. Any showers from earlier today in our southern counties, should be long gone by now and we’re rain free the rest of tonight and the foreseeable future.

Fire Danger This Weekend & Next Week

Despite the favorable weather for outdoor plans, be sure to consult local officials before doing any burning as some areas are not issuing any burn permits due to dry conditions. Fire Weather alerts may periodically be issued over the next several days with minimal rain expected.

This Evening & Overnight

Friday evening plans tonight should be in great shape! Temperatures are a mix of 50s and 60s once again, with a few 40s along the lakeshore. These temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the night as skies start clearing out into Saturday morning.

Low temperatures Friday night. (WNEM)

Winds will remain breezy overnight out of the northeasterly direction, around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Saturday

Once any remaining cloud cover moves out on Saturday morning, it will be hard to come by the rest of the day as we kick off the weekend. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day, providing a great day for any practices, games, or outdoor projects.

High temperatures Saturday will be similar to the last few days, and much cooler downwind of Lake Huron. (WNEM)

Highs will be similar to where we’ve been the last few days, with a mix of 50s and 60s expected. The coolest temperatures will be found downwind of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay once again with a northeasterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Some 40s are possible right along the water.

Skies will be clear on Saturday night and with winds relaxing a bit into Sunday morning, we’ll have a chance to see our temperatures drop quite a bit. Lows will have a chance to dip into the middle to upper 30s, so frost will be possible.

Sunday (Mother’s Day)

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will roll right through the second half of the weekend, with a chance to be a bit warmer than Saturday with our wind flipping around to more of a southeasterly direction.

Any outdoor plans with Mom should be in great shape!

High temperatures should warm up a bit more on Sunday, with a shift to more of a southeasterly wind. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s for most, but our lakeshore areas will be a bit cooler once again as the southeast flow comes off the water. That southeast wind should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues on Sunday night, although a few clouds may start drifting overhead Sunday night into Monday. None of these, at this time, are expected to produce any rain. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

