Deadly crash in Vassar Twp. under investigation

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Vassar Township.

On Thursday, May 5 at 8:17 p.m., a deputy was sent to a crash on Rupprecht Road near Scotch Road.

The only occupant in the vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Vassar, was found dead, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe the crash was medically related. The vehicle gradually left the roadway and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office stated.

The investigation is still ongoing. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

