Deadly crash in Vassar Twp. under investigation
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Vassar Township.
On Thursday, May 5 at 8:17 p.m., a deputy was sent to a crash on Rupprecht Road near Scotch Road.
The only occupant in the vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Vassar, was found dead, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators believe the crash was medically related. The vehicle gradually left the roadway and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office stated.
The investigation is still ongoing. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
