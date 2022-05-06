Advertisement

Early morning crash leaves man in critical condition

By Megan Paladino
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw PD, Saginaw Fire, Saginaw County and Saginaw Traffic Enforcement were called to the scene of a crash in Saginaw around 3 a.m. Friday.

A man driving a sedan westbound on Gratiot Ave. crashed into the corner of the former Hamilton Bakery building, taking part of the wall down.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Part of Gratiot was closed to clean up the scene. It has since reopened.

Investigators tell TV5, the incident was likely caused by excessive speeding.

