Flint could soon replace bricks on Saginaw St.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council could soon approve a plan to replace all the bricks on Saginaw Street through downtown.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley talked about plans for a major facelift on Saginaw Street.

“We finally put the resources together to be able to make sure that we get our bricks back to a status where we can be of it,” Neeley said.

Neeley said the bricks need some much-needed attention.

“The project is going to be about $5 million, 750,000 bricks will be lifted, replaced, refurbished,” Neeley said.

Flint City Council Vice President Allie Herkenroder said news of the governing body signing off on the project is premature, but she believes approval is a formality.

“Wednesday council did not authorize anything. We were simply in committee. So, nothing happens business-wise until we have a full meeting of the council which will be on Monday. I’m confident that there won’t be any reservations that it will not pass, and I’m very confident that it will pass,” Herkenroder said.

Saginaw Street is where the Crim Festival of Races begin and end every August.

Race director Joe Dimambro is looking forward to the upgrade.

“We couldn’t be happier. It’s going to make for an even better finish and start for our race. And for all of this hopefully to happen and coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the Crim race, we’re just super excited,” Dimambro said.

An exact timeline for the project is up in the air. TV5 has been told that no work will take place in August when events like Back to the Bricks and the Crim Festival take over Saginaw Street.

For his part, Neeley calls this another step towards revitalizing the vehicle city.

“This is just another great project in the list of many great projects that we have going forward,” Neeley said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.