Flint planning to replace bricks on downtown streets

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council approved a plan to replace the thousands of bricks that make up Saginaw Street from the Flint River to Court Street.

The council gave initial approval to a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to take on the $5.2 million project which is expected to begin later this year and continue during the next two years.

