Flint planning to replace bricks on downtown streets

Ron Allard returns to Flint most years to run the Crim on the same street his great grandfather...
Ron Allard returns to Flint most years to run the Crim on the same street his great grandfather once laid bricks to create a city.
By James Paxson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council approved a plan to replace the thousands of bricks that make up Saginaw Street from the Flint River to Court Street.

The council gave initial approval to a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to take on the $5.2 million project which is expected to begin later this year and continue during the next two years.

