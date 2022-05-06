Michigan grant connects 225 veterans with construction apprenticeships

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A $250,000 grant will support a program to connect 225 veterans with new opportunities in Michigan’s construction industry.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded Helmets to Hardhats the grant to support the Michigan Construction Apprenticeship post-Military Opportunity (MiCAMO) Program.

“The MiCAMO Program offers active-duty and retired military veterans meaningful career opportunities in Michigan’s construction industry,” Whitmer said. “To continue fixing our roads and bridges so people can go to work or drop their kids off at school safely, we need high-quality construction completed by highly-skilled workers. The MiCAMO Program will empower those who served land a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job and help employers fill open positions. We will stay focused on growing our economy and turbocharging our progress to keep fixing our infrastructure.”

The MiCAMO Program will help transition active-duty and retired military service members, National Guard, reservists and veterans with registered apprenticeship paths to in-demand, high-wage construction jobs, Whitmer stated.

“Veterans represent the best of the best that our workforce has to offer,” Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams said. “This program is exciting because it helps veterans realize the many opportunities to gain skills and sustainable income and enables them to increase the economic footprint in their communities. Serving the community is what veterans have been trained to do.”

Registered apprenticeships are career training programs in which employers develop and prepare Michigan’s workforce. Apprentices get paid work experience, classroom instruction and a national industry-recognized credential when completing the program.

For more information about Helmets for Hardhats, visit the program’s website. To learn more about state apprenticeship expansion in Michigan, visit the apprenticeship section on the state’s website.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.