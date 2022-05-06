Saginaw launches interactive map to track road projects

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Saginaw have a new way to track road closures caused by construction projects.

Saginaw launched an interactive map and dashboard on the city’s website that shows planned road repairs. The webpage provides information on all current road construction projects, bridge repairs, project timelines, maps and detour routes.

The city of Saginaw stated the webpage will be updated throughout the year to keep citizens informed on current road closures and construction.

“We understand these projects will affect quite a few people who live and work in the city,” said Travis Hare, city engineer. “We hope this new webpage with the interactive map and project information will help keep citizens informed as they plan their routes, and make this construction season a little easier on everyone.”

Several road projects are planned for this year in Saginaw, including reconstruction work on W. Holland from N. Woodbridge to N. Hamilton and on E. Remington from S. Water to S. Washington, as well as work on Lapeer Avenue and Wadsworth Avenue.

Other projects include repairs to the Genesee Avenue and Holland Avenue bridges, improvements to several railroad crossings, as well as numerous sidewalk ramps being installed and sidewalk replacements.

