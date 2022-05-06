Small AM rain chances with more clouds, brighter for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the small chance for a few showers Friday. Most stay dry today.

Past today, dry conditions will take over for several days going into next week with well above average temperatures expected.

Because of the dry weather and breezy conditions, fire dangers will be elevated going into the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for several Mid-Michigan counties for most of Friday. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible.

Today & Tonight

A few showers into some of our southern communities will stay in the realm of possibility especially for the morning hours. Folks in Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties will have this best chance. Decreasing rain chances more likely the farther north of the Tri-Cities you go.

If you’re not seeing the rain, the northern fringe of clouds associated with the system to our south producing low rain chances will stick around for most of the morning into the afternoon. There could be a few rays of sun mixing in; those better chances from the Tri-Cities and areas north.

Highs today will be similar to Thursday; upper 50s and low 60s. Cooler near the lakeshore with winds stay breezy from the NE at 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph.

Any rain showers from the morning should wrap by and move east by the evening hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will still hold into tonight with decreasing clouds going into the weekend.

Lows tonight drop back near 40.

Extended Forecast

The weekend and beyond into next week will stay very quiet weather wise!

Saturday and Sunday for Mother’s day both trend dry with more sunshine and highs back in the 60s.

Next week will continue with dry conditions and even warmer temperatures. 70s to start the week with a few 80s possible by Wednesday!

Again, due to the dry conditions with more sunshine over the next several days, fire dangers will most likely be a topic of discussion going into next week. Be sure to check in with local officials on any burn bans for your area.

