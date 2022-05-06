Student admits to fatally stabbing classmate inside high school bathroom, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A high school student in Texas admitted to detectives he stabbed and killed his classmate inside a school bathroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, waived his rights against self-incrimination and admitted to killing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18.

The stabbing happened Tuesday at Belton High School, about 70 miles northeast of Austin. Belton police arrived at the school and said they found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers said they learned Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly fled from the campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that shows Allison brandishing a knife and stabbing Ramirez during a fight in the school bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they said they recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

Allison was booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ramirez’s family cover his funeral expenses.

