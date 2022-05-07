Bay City Commission changes previous Feet on the Street plan to include Midland St.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Street business district will once again welcome back Feet on the Street in Bay City.

Staff and customers at O’Hares Bar and Grill on East Midland Street are happy the program is returning to their block.

“It’s exciting, it’s awesome. We’re gonna be able to put all of the tables outside have the band out there again, it’ll hopefully bring good business here in the summertime,” said O’Hares bartender Shontai Wasoski.

The Bay City Commission on May 2 voted to reverse its previous decision to exclude the street from the 2022 seasonal road closures.

A decision that brought some concern to the businesses along Midland Street.

“Was, I was very scared because without that being added, we wouldn’t be able to have the bands out there which would really hurt our summer business,” Wasoski said.

Feet on the Street was launched in 2020 to help businesses expand their seating outdoors because of pandemic restrictions. The initiative was born out of necessity but proved to be popular.

The area on East Midland will be bounded by Henry and Linn Streets.

Intersections will remain open for vehicles, but a four-way stop will be added to Henry at Midland.

“I think it’s a good thing. Okay, that way people can be safe walking around here,” said O’Hares customer Troy Gerow.

Other Feet on the Street closures include center avenue between Saginaw Street and Washington Avenue, Saginaw St. between Fifth and center Ave. and Third street east of North Water St. to Saginaw St.

This year, Feet on the Street will run from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

