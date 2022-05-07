Cinco De Mayo parade and festival returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The 43rd annual Cinco De Mayo parade and festival returned to the streets of Saginaw after the event was canceled for the last two years because the pandemic.

This year’s theme was “In Memory”, to honor people who have passed on.

Alex Ornelas, a member of the Out-of-Control Car Club, has participated in the parade every year. He honored his brother who passed away by driving a car they worked on together.

“Cinco De Mayo means a lot to me. It’s our heritage. It’s great, it brings our community together. Everyone gets together and just has a great time,” Ornelas said.

The parade started Saturday morning at Hoyt Park before traveling down South Washington Street to the Jolt Credit Union Event Park, the location for the festival.

Organizers are inviting the public to sample tasty food from some of Saginaw’s restaurants and food vendors and enjoy live music and folkloric dancers. The festival continues until 6:00 p.m. The entrance fee is $5.00 per person for anyone 10 years-old and over, $2.00 for ages 4 to 10 and free 3 years and under.

If you can’t make it to the parade or festival, there is an after party at The Vault on Florence Street starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

