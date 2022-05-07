Frost possible tonight, staying dry for Mother’s Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for patchy frost going into tonight along with abnormally dry conditions for the rest of the weekend. This will lead to an elevated fire risk for the rest of the weekend.

Beyond this, we’re also tracking our dry stretch to last going into next week along with a decent warm up.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

After a dry and sunny start to the weekend, we expect to stay dry for the rest of this evening going into tonight with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures tonight will be a touch cooler, dropping back into the 30s. Some areas, especially north and west of the Saginaw Bay, will have the chance for the development of patchy frost. If you happen to have any sensitive vegetation planted, probably best to cover it up or bring indoors tonight.

Lows tonight dropping into the 30s, with some some low to mid 30s more likely north and west of the Saginaw Bay.

Mother’s Day (Sunday)

Setting up for another great day! We start the morning with more sunshine. Going into the afternoon and evening, clouds will begin to increase from the west. Despite the increase in clouds, the drier air mass in play will help to keep conditions dry for the rest of the weekend.

Highs by the afternoon reaching back into the 60s. Winds from the SE at 5-15 mph will still keep lakeshore communities a touch cooler in the 50s.

Extended Forecast

A quiet, and mainly dry forecast is still looking good for most of next week.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday reach back into the 60s and 70s. Mid week into the weekend, many should be able to reach near 80!

The days we’ll watch a bit more will be Tuesday & Wednesday with an approaching frontal boundary. This will likely help produce a few more clouds. However, with the drier air mass we’re expecting to still be in play, we’re still expecting at this point to avoid any rain.

Our next best chance for rain holds off until next weekend.

Get the latest information 24/7 with all the details in your the 7-Day Forecast!

