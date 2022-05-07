Gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quiet weather takes the region through this weekend as high pressure begins building in. This will help keep sunshine all around and comfortable temperatures! If you have any outdoor work to do, or Mother’s Day plans for Sunday, the weather will fully cooperate. If you’ve started planting or gardening, you’ll have to keep up on watering through the next seven days.

Today

This morning temperatures are starting in the 40s, though clearing skies overnight have led to sporadic pockets of 30s developing. Temperatures should take a rebound fairly quick this morning with full sunshine. Highs will reach back to the 50s and 60s today, but it’ll depend on location. An onshore wind will keep the shoreline cooler in the 50s, but the Tri-Cities should check in close to 60. Inland locations should easily exceed the 60 degree mark today. That wind will sustain from the northeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall back into the 30s regionwide. Although everyone is expected to stay above freezing, the coolest spots may be able to see some patchy frost develop. If you have planters or pots outside, you may want to bring them in or put them in the garage! Field crops should fair okay as we’re still fairly early in the growing season.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

Sunday - Happy Mother’s Day!

If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day, the weather is looking great with sunny skies continuing! A few high clouds will come in before dusk, but dry weather will still hold. Mother’s Day will also be the warmer day of this weekend with highs in the middle 60s. The wind will come from the southeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

Mother's Day Forecast (WNEM)

Upcoming Week

As our large ridge of high pressure stays planted right over the eastern US through most of this upcoming week, we’ll stick with warm weather and dry conditions, too! A cold front near Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a handful of clouds back into our skies, but dry weather is still expected to remain. Overnight lows will also check in largely in the 50s this week. See all the details in the 7-Day Forecast!

