Beautiful Mother’s Day weather, even warmer this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saturday saw beautiful weather with sunshine from start to finish and temperatures warming into the 60s (if you were away from Lake Huron). Mother’s Day sees more sunshine to start, and even warmer temperatures as the wind turns southeasterly. Dry weather will continue into this upcoming week as more ridging from high pressure continues to build.

Today

Temperatures are starting off in the 30s this morning with some locations even falling a degree or two below freezing. Skies are clear as the sun rises, we’ll continue with full sun this entire morning. This afternoon, a weakening convective system from Minnesota and Iowa will spill into the Lower Peninsula. With the dry air in place and this system weakening, rainfall will not occur for our area. We will see an uptick in cloud coverage, though, as skies turn partly cloudy around dinnertime. If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day today, you’ll still be okay! Today’s wind will be stronger in the afternoon, but still only gusting to around 20 mph at the most. Sustained wind speed will stay between 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Mother's Day Forecast (WNEM)

Tonight

Tonight will be milder than Saturday night, lows will stay in the 40s regionwide. Skies will stay partly cloudy with a southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph. Overall, quiet, even as you’re heading out the door Monday morning to begin a brand new workweek!

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

First Half of the Week

With even more ridging from high pressure building in across the eastern United States, dry weather will hold for Mid-Michigan. Monday sees highs up to around 71 degrees and sunny skies (past a wispy high cloud here-or-there). The wind gusts will be the bigger story Monday, as the sun will allow stronger winds to drop down to the surface. Those gusts will reach between 25 and 35 mph out of the southeast.

Wind Gusts Monday (WNEM)

Tuesday has highs in the upper 70s, then we cross the 80 degree mark on Wednesday. Those numbers stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Overnight lows will also hold in the 50s and 60s.

A weak cold front Tuesday night will bring a few more clouds back to our skies around the midweek timeframe, and it will try to bring a shower or two. However, any rain will be fighting a large uphill battle to reach the ground. The forecast is staying dry around that time, but if there’s any chance of rain this week, it will be around Tuesday night. You can view the full 7-Day Forecast right here!

