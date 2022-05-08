Fenton Township Planning Commission rejects doggy daycare application

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s dream is on hold after the Fenton Township Planning Commission rejected her application for a special land use permit.

Allore Sharp was dreaming of opening Ruffy Ranch Retreat, a luxury doggy daycare, this summer.

“I was told that it’s rare that these things don’t get approved. I went into this process last December when I started the planning commission meetings,” Sharp said.

Sharp was hoping to build the retreat on the southeast corner of Linden and Lahring Roads, a property she had zoned for agricultural use to allow for animals.

For nearly two years she worked with the commission to address concerns and issues about the potential construction, to no avail.

“I have made every change they’ve requested from me a sense the first planning commission and every meeting we go to I show the changes they’ve asked for, yet they still denied. So, it was kind of like a I was strung along to make it look like they would approve it eventually,” Sharp said.

TV5 spoke with Michael Deem, the Fenton Township Zoning Administrator. He says the commission understands there is a need for the business in the community,

The deed restrictions on the property in question made it difficult to approve the application.

“There were conditions that limited the type of structure to single family residence, there was no keeping your farm animals. And so, the intent of those deed restrictions were to limit the types of uses,” Deem said.

Sharp was aware of the restrictions for a single-family dwelling but says it doesn’t restrict her from running a home business.

But Deem says the property would have been for commercial not residential use.

“It’s a business that it that has increased use of traffic there are nuisances associated with animals even though I do understand the applicant took all the steps necessary to mitigate those. It’s still greater than what will be expected based on the restrictions placed on the property,” Deem said.

Sharp says she will look into finding a commercial property if she can’t use the property on Linden road.

