Few more clouds tonight, more sun & breezy Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a few more clouds going into tonight. Due to dry conditions lasting for most of next week, our fire danger will stay elevated.

Temperatures will stay well above average for most of this upcoming week with minimal rain chances.

Weather Alerts

A Fire Weather Watch will take effect for several Mid-Michigan counties from Monday morning thru Monday evening.

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

Increasing clouds from the west will continue trying to move east into the region going into the rest of the evening hours and tonight. With a very dry air mass in play from over the weekend, rain chances will stay slim to none going into tonight.

Still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies going into Monday morning.

Lows tonight stay warmer than Saturday night in the 40s. Winds from the SE around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Extended Forecast (Next Week)

Monday will start with a few clouds with more sun looking likely going into the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will get a touch warmer, back in the 70ss farther inland. Closer to the lakeshore with breezy winds from the SE around 10-20 mph, gusting near 25 mph will keep temperatures here cooler in the 60s.

Low humidity values along with the breezy winds and more sun will lead to abnormal dry conditions again and elevate fire risks. Open burning should be avoided. Any burn bans for your neighborhood should be followed is applicable. Campfires and grilling should be used with caution; not by any grassy surfaces, on a patio with a fire ring, etc.

Mid-week Tuesday into Wednesday will have a few more clouds to work with. Late Tuesday into Wednesday will hold a low end shower chance. Still thinking the dry air mass will keep precipitation chances slim to zero. Something to watch over the next few days.

Our warmest part of the week comes Thursday into Friday when temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s for many with more sunshine!

Shower chances stay low, but are back in the forecast at this point for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for updates!

