Saginaw Police save life of woman attempting suicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 50-year-old woman is recovering after Saginaw Police saved her from attempting to end her life.

Police say they responded to calls around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a woman who was going to jump from the Rust Street Bridge into the Saginaw River.

Saginaw Police, state police and the Saginaw Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police attempted to speak with the woman and convince her to come back off the ledge for 15 minutes.

When she tried to jump, police lunged and grabbed her leg while others held on to the railings.

Officers were able to tie a rope around her waist and pull her to safety.

She was transported to a local hospital for care.

