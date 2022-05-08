Sheriff searches for suspect, considered armed and dangerous

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman who they believe fatally shot her boyfriend and her brother.

Ruby Taverner, 22, is believed to be armed and dangerous. Investigators say she should not be approached.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

Taverner is five feet and two inches, thin, and weighs around 115 pounds. She has purple hair.

Deputies responded to the scene at Independence Square Apartments on 5901 Dixie Highway Sunday morning. Bishop Taverner, the suspect’s brother was found shot in the living room.

Ray Muscat, the suspect’s boyfriend was found in a rear bedroom. He and the suspect lived together.

Detectives believe she left her apartment on foot.

The motive for the shootings is not known.

