Critical repairs on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge start May 9

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Stock image of construction traffic cones(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews will be completing repairs to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Bay City starting Monday.

The work will be completed in two stages to address repairs on each bound, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said. The repairs will require lane closures until the work is complete.

From May 9 through May 12, drivers should expect a single lane closure on the eastbound side. From May 23 to May 26, a single lane closure is expected on the westbound side.

MDOT said this work will complete critical maintenance to keep the bridge in working order.

