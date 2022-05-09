Dry weather continues for much of this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend and it looks like we’re keeping that rolling as we start this week.

We have plenty of blue sky overhead as we go into Monday evening and we’ve got plenty more of that ahead this week, along with gradually warming temperatures. Although it will be a pleasant spring week for outdoor activities, our risk for dangerous fire conditions remains high, so be sure to avoid any burning, or check with local officials before doing so.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until 8 PM tonight for high fire danger. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Plan for the gorgeous conditions to roll on for tonight, with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sun. Sunset time this evening is right around 8:47 PM, so you have plenty of time to take advantage tonight.

Winds will remain strong this evening and remain breezy overnight. (WNEM)

The only hang up will be the gusty winds, which have been gusting between 25 and 40 miles per hour, and won’t be quick to die down. Those winds will keep gusting to around 20 to 25 miles per hour overnight out of the southeast. Lows will remain mild, mostly in the 50s.

We will remain dry, but clouds will roll in gradually toward Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies will be possible as we start the day on Tuesday, but dry weather is expected for another day. Although it may be a cloudy start, we’ll have a chance for some sun to break through again tomorrow, especially in the afternoon.

We may start a bit gray on Tuesday, but we should still see some sun poke through at times, especially for the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Highs will be around the middle 70s to low 80s away from the lakeshore, with some 60s possible as you get closer to the shoreline. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts around 25 miles per hour.

High temperatures should warm up a bit more on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected through Tuesday evening, but there will be a slight chance for a few showers to sneak into some of our western areas overnight into Wednesday morning. Right now, this threat is very low and most areas won’t see a thing.

Upper 50s to low 60s are expected for Tuesday night lows.

Next Rain Chance

Beyond a slight chance on Wednesday morning, we’ll remain dry the rest of the workweek. The pattern looks like it will start to break down into the weekend, with our next best chance of showers and storms arriving late Saturday afternoon and evening as heat and humidity build ahead of a cold front from the west.

This activity looks scattered for now, so no need to worry about weekend plans yet. But it’s something worth watching as we get closer.

A better chance for showers comes in on Sunday as the cold front itself crosses the area. This may bring a more widespread round of showers that could bring some temporary relief to the dry conditions. But we’re still far enough out to where specifics are uncertain.

We’ll keep an eye on it through this week!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.