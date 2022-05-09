Flint crash leaves 2 in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash involving an ATV in the city of Flint sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened on S. Averill Avenue near Lapeer Road on Sunday, May 8 at 8:42 p.m. A red Honda ATV was traveling south and collided with a maroon Chevrolet Equinox traveling north, according to the investigation.

Both victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, the Flint Police Department said. Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Sgt. Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

