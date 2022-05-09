Advertisement

Flint mayor issues executive order to combat harassment, bullying of city employees

City of Flint logo
City of Flint logo(WNEM)
By Sara Byks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued an executive order to combat harassment and bullying of city employees.

The mayor says Executive Order 22-001 was issued as “reasonably necessary to protect the mental, physical and emotional health and safety of City of Flint employees.”

“As Mayor, I have zero tolerance for bullying or harassment. City employees need to know they are protected from these acts while in municipal buildings and facilities,” Neeley said. “We will respond to any and all employees reported by city employees and any behavior that violates this Executive Order will result in disciplinary action.”

The order states any employee who experiences, observes harassment or bullying of city employees in the course of their employment shall report the prohibited conduct to their supervisor and/or human resources/labor relations.

If any employee violates the executive order, they will be subject to disciplinary action which could include suspension or termination.

