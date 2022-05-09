Advertisement

Former Spartan star Adreian Payne remembered for his impact on and off the court

‘He will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart’
Former Spartan star Adreian Payne remembered for his impact on and off the court
Former Spartan star Adreian Payne remembered for his impact on and off the court
By Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sad day for Spartans basketball fans -- former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian DeAngleo Payne was shot and killed Monday.

He was 31 years old.

According to authorities, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Florida residence on reports of a shooting and found Payne with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected gunman was identified as Lawrence Dority. Police said he remained at the scene and was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed by detectives. He was arrested on a warrant of first degree murder.

Payne was a good player at Michigan State University and was considered a terrific recruiting catch from his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. He will be remembered by those who follow the Spartans for his deeds off the court. He befriended 8-year-old Lacey Holsworth, a St. Johns resident afflicted with a terminal disease.

Holsworth died just after Payne’s final season at Michigan State University in 2014.

“I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death. Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones,” said MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo. “He will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart.”

Dwayne Stephens, a Western Michigan University coach and former MSU assistant, said Payne called him Sunday to wish Stephens’ wife a happy Mother’s Day.

He received the tragic news Monday morning.

“I think coach Izzo and I kind of heard the news at the same time. He called and he was in tears on the phone. I was in tears. It’s just unfortunate,” Stephens said. “I hate to see such a kid, a kid with such a bright future and such a nice person -- Obviously, his relationship with Lacey was well-documented. I think that that story tells the story of who Adrienne Payne was.”

After MSU, Payne went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic. School officials said Payne left MSU in 2014 as one of nine players in program history with 1,200 career points (1,232) and 700 career rebounds (735), while also ranking as the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots (141) at the time.

“Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person,” Izzo said.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Latest News

court gavel
Feds seek delay in sentencing man in Whitmer kidnap plot
Michigan State Capitol building
Group: Michigan Legislature should put term limits on ballot
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, May 10.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, May 10
At Monday night’s meeting, the Bay City Public Schools Board voted unanimously to keep their...
Bay City schools vote to keep current bus drivers
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission's May 9, 2022 meeting regarding a police shooting...
East Lansing Police Oversight Commission pushes for more video to be released in Meijer police shooting