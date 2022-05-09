Man considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is described as 5′9″ and 130 pounds. As of May 9, he is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on May 4 in the 200 block of W. Pierson Road. Nard is believed to be in the Flint area.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Nard’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Nard’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

