Mid-Michigan drivers unhappy with increases in gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump as gas prices are significantly higher than this time last year.

Many motorists are not too happy that gas prices are once again going back up.

“I was excited when it went down. Then your right back to the same thing so it kind of sucks,” said Alton Smith, Saginaw resident.

According to AAA, Saginaw is one of three cities in Michigan with the most expensive average gas price per gallon.

“It’s outrageous and then we’re so small. So, it’s even, you know, it’s crazy to me it is. I don’t know how everybody else feels about it, but it’s really, really crazy. It should be lower. I mean, I just think it’s less money here. So why wouldn’t it be lower,” Smith said.

Gas shot up $.28 this week in Michigan, setting a new record high.

Drivers are now paying on average more than $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas at the pump.

“Definitely looking at the pumping and seeing numbers get closer, closer, closer to $100,” said Phil Eich, Bay City resident.

The price is $.35 more than it was last month and a $1.24 more than the same time last year.

The upward trend is putting a major dent in drivers’ pockets who are trying to make it through their daily lives.

“It’s hard for everybody out there right now. Still kind of hard for people. We have to move around somehow - kids, us, work. So it makes it really, really hard,” Smith said.

“It’s an inconvenience for me but definitely feel for a lot of the folks that look at the pump and they have to put in $10 or $20 simply because they can’t afford it,” Eich said.

Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. The national average for gas rose to $4.32 per gallon, which is about 23 percent higher than the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

