PHOTOS: Fire crews put out apparent brush fire on US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - WNEM TV5 is working to learn more about an apparent brush fire on US-10 Sunday evening.

TV5 viewers began reporting the fire on the side of the highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A photo submitted by TV5 viewer Missy Weigold shows fire crews pouring water on trees battling an apparent fire.

One photo submitted by TV5 viewer Joe Caudy III showed the aftermath of the fire. It shows many trees were burned down in the blaze.

A photo submitted by viewer Joe Caudy III shows the aftermath of an apparent brush fire on US-10 Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Joe Caudy III)

TV5 has several calls out to local officials but have not heard back.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.