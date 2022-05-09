Advertisement

Sheriff’s office looking for missing person in Roscommon Co.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help find a missing man who was last seen in Houghton Lake Saturday night.(Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.)
By James Paxson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help find a missing man who was last seen in Houghton Lake Saturday night.

John Sutton was last seen leaving his home Saturday night in a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a ENN4659 registration number.

If anyone has information, they can call the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101.

