Sheriff’s office looking for missing person in Roscommon Co.

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help find a missing man who was last seen in Houghton Lake Saturday night.

John Sutton was last seen leaving his home Saturday night in a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a ENN4659 registration number.

If anyone has information, they can call the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.