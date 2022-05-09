Sunny & breezy Monday with an elevated fire risk

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was a winner weather-wise with sunshine nearly from start to finish and warmer temperatures, too. It certainly cooperated with the Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday and any Mother’s Day plans you had on Sunday! The warmth gets turned up even more today with more sunshine, but we have a lot of dry air in place. This is leading to an elevated fire risk today and as a result, the National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for today.

Today

We’re quiet starting off this morning with an overall mild start, only a few clouds are passing through. No rain or showers are falling and those clouds will actually move out fairly quick. This allows full sun for the rest of today with temperatures elevating to the 70s. The lakeshore will see readings in the 60s, but even those numbers are warmer than this past weekend!

The warmth expected today combined with stronger wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph lead to the elevated fire risk today. Relative humidity values are also expected to drop into the 20% range at the lowest this afternoon. The combination of all of these factors leads to the Red Flag Warning, and means any fire that starts today could potentially spread quickly. Outdoor burning conditions are rated as “hazardous” for today.

Fire Weather Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

We’re mostly clear starting off tonight with only a handful of clouds sneaking in by Tuesday morning. Conditions still stay rain-free, though. Lows tonight will land in the 50s for most of area. It will feel more like a summer night! The wind will stay slightly stronger, though, with a south southeast direction and a speed of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday

More dry weather holds but there will be more clouds residing around the area. A weakening convective system from the west will be responsible for the clouds, but none of the rain from that system reaches the Mid-Michigan region. Highs will be up to the upper 70s Tuesday with a gusty south southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Even more warmth is in the extended forecast, check out the 7-Day Forecast right here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.