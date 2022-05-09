Woman dead, man injured in Flint crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured a man.

The crash happened on Sunday, May 8 at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Selby Street and E. Pierson Road. A maroon Ford Explorer was traveling south on Selby Street and was struck by a blue Chrysler 300 that was heading west on E. Pierson Road, according to the investigation.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer, identified as 21-year-old Charlotte Monea McGee, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male passenger in the Chrysler 300 was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe speed as well as alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash.

Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to call Sgt. Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

