City council approves project to replace bricks in downtown Flint
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Flint City Council gave final approval Monday night to a nearly $5.3 million project to replace all the bricks downtown.
All 750,000 bricks from Court Street to the Flint River on Saginaw Street would be replaced.
The city would pay $2.8 million with the rest coming from federal funds.
The vote was eight to nothing. Work is expected to begin this year.
