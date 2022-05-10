City council approves project to replace bricks in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Flint City Council gave final approval Monday night to a nearly $5.3 million project to replace all the bricks downtown.

All 750,000 bricks from Court Street to the Flint River on Saginaw Street would be replaced.

The city would pay $2.8 million with the rest coming from federal funds.

The vote was eight to nothing. Work is expected to begin this year.

