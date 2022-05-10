Continued warmth Tuesday with more dry weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s weather was a winner with warmth returning and plenty of sun, something we were waiting for all of April. We continue with more warmth today, however, with a few more clouds. Rain chances are still minimal for the rest of the workweek, so that will keep our fire danger at a higher end, but on the flip-side keep nice weather for any outdoor plans or work you have.

Today

Conditions out the door this morning are even than they were Monday morning. Look for temperatures in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies building in. These clouds are spillover of the convection that was ongoing earlier this morning in Wisconsin. The rain there has already been fizzling out and will continue to do so through the morning. We’ll stay dry in Mid-Michigan despite more clouds today, but with our airmass even warmer, we’ll out-do Monday’s temperatures. Looks for numbers in the 60s on the lakeshore, while most of the area eclipses the upper 70s. 80 is not out of the realm of possibility in locations like Mt. Pleasant, Shepherd, Alma, and Ithaca. Today’s wind will be slightly weaker than on Monday, but will occasionally gust between 20 and 25 mph out of the south southeast.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

A few thunderstorms are expected to develop on the western side of the state overnight, but should stay focused there. Mid-Michigan only has a small chance for some sprinkles to meander towards our region. Overall, skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will also be mild, landing in the lower 60s by Wednesday morning. Wind speeds will hover between 5 and 15 mph with gusts occasionally to 20 mph overnight.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday

Past the small chance for some sprinkles Wednesday morning, the day is dry with clouds breaking back up by the afternoon. It will be even warmer than the last couple of days as high temperatures are poised to reach into the lower 80s for many across the area. The wind will be lighter too, only at 5 to 10 mph out of the south southeast. The continued warmth and dryness will keep our fire risk elevated still, outdoor burning conditions are still expected to remain “hazardous.” If you have any necessary outdoor burning, be sure to check in with your local officials to find out if there are any burn restrictions in place.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

