Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers

HAVANA (AP) — Fifty-one people were working to get the Hotel Saratoga ready for its scheduled Tuesday reopening in Havana after a two-year pandemic break.

The explosion that ripped apart the elegant building killed at least 23 of them — along with 19 other people. Searchers continued to hunt through the ruins Tuesday for people who remain missing — including two maids and a cook.

Experts are beginning to consider the fate of the 19th-century building, an estimated 80% of which was damaged in Friday’s explosion, which hurled tons of concrete chunks into the busy streets just a block from the country’s Capitol and seriously harmed neighboring structures.

